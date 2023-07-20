EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A 13-year-old Euclid boy, who is accused of committing a string of arsons, told investigators that he has an obsession with fire.

Authorities say a July 15 blaze at a home on Dille Road is one of at least seven fires set by the boy, who used a ladder to get inside the home and used lighter fluid to fuel the blaze.

The devastating fire left a young family without a home and destroyed nearly everything they own.

Euclid police say as a result of the teen’s recent criminal behavior, they were not surprised when they saw surveillance video from a nearby church of him arriving at the home, and then leaving after the fire started.

“This has involved multiple arsons, breaking into businesses, stealing of cars. It literally is a one-kid crime wave,” Captain Mitch Houser said. “This type of behavior, I have no doubt, would have led to something that would have caused serious harm and probably death to either himself or other people.”

Investigators say at various times, the 13-year-old was spotted at the crime scenes and would even approach firefighters with questions about the arsons.

“He would express curiosity, looking at the fire trucks, talking to the firemen,” said Euclid Fire Captain Anthony Pellegrino. “In fact, he got a tour from one of our young guys at the station.”

Arson investigators say the 13-year-old was first questioned in June about a string of dumpster and brush fires, and the fire department attempted to stop the behavior without arresting him, through an intervention program for young fire starters.

“You know, we tried to express to him the dangers of fire to himself, other people, not just to the property,” said Captain Pellegrino.

But then in July, the teen’s behavior escalated, as he broke into at least two homes and set them on fire.

“A lot of young kids have curiosity with fire, but this just escalated to the point of being extremely dangerous. Once you start these structure fires inside, it becomes problematic,” said Pellegrino.

Authorities say the boy’s guardian was shocked and overwhelmed when she took him to meet with investigators on Wednesday and was later told he has been arrested after admitting that he set the fires.

“My hope is that the juvenile justice system and mental health care can do something to help fix him because what we know is that a tremendous amount of mayhem and destruction was caused by this behavior,” said Captain Houser.