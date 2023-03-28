AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Akron plans to resume parking enforcement downtown on Monday, April 3.

But there’s now a new way to pay.

Flowbird payment machines have been installed, allowing motorists to pay with an app when parking downtown. These new meters take credit cards, coins or payments through the Flowbird app.

They don’t take cash, however.

Drivers are encouraged to download the app on the Apple App Store or the Android Google Play store and become familiar with it before April 3.

Parking will be enforced in downtown Akron on Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parking on weekends and holidays will continue to be free.

Parking will cost $1 an hour, and most meters will have a two-hour time limit. That time can be renewed through the Flowbird app.

Don’t want to park on the street? Here’s an interactive map of parking garages and lots in downtown Akron.