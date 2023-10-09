(WJW) – A cool Monday with spotty showers and breaks of sun.
Clouds increase later in the day with a few local showers, some afternoon rain will be heavier in the eastern part of the FOX 8 viewing area.
Temperatures trend toward average at the end of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be drier.
Shower coverage increases Thursday.
A break Friday with more showers this weekend.
Temperature forecast through the weekend:
Here is the 8-day forecast:
The long-range outlook (2-3 weeks out) shows the cooler pattern continuing with a few milder breaks. Frequent chances of showers with little chance for stretches of warmth.
