‘A miracle’: Woman battling COVID-19 opens eyes, grins after doctors tell family she has just minutes left to live

BENTON, Ark. (WJW) — An Arkansas woman who doctors said had just minutes left to live has now recovered from COVID-19.

THV11 reports Rhonda Withem tested positive in early November. After two weeks, she was hospitalized and ended up in the ICU on a ventilator.

Doctors tried taking her off the ventilator, but she did not respond. They told her family she’d never be able to breathe on her own again, and they made the decision to pull the plug.

“The doctors said it would just be hours once they took everything off,” Withem’s daughter, Nichole Brewer, told THV11.

But when she was taken off the ventilator, she opened her eyes. Then she tried waving to her family and grinned.

“She just came alive,” Brewer told THV11. “It’s just a miracle.”

Withem is now going through rehab to regain her strength.

