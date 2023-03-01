(WJW) – Temperatures have dropped back into the 30s with a few pockets in the upper 20s. Winds from the south will bring a nice warm-up by this afternoon.

Chance for a few sprinkles/shower early AM before warmer weather moves in by the afternoon. A warm front will quickly lift temperatures into the 60s tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. A bit breezy with gusts 20-25 mph at times.

Once again a wide range of temps expected from the north (upper 50’s) to near 70 south.

FRIDAY: Another panhandle system moving SW to NE Friday. At this time, this system looks to bring a mix early before transitioning to rain during the day. Rain could be heavy at times, causing some minor flooding and ponding on the roads. Winds will be gusty through the day but temps will be above average, in the upper 40s.

Signs of Spring? The first leaf areas across the southern half of the U.S. is WELL AHEAD of schedule!

But, the long-range outlook is showing below-normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid-March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Meteorologist Scott Sabol’s long-range outlook on February 23.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.