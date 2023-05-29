CLEVELAND, (WJW) — Low humidity and a rare amount of days without rain are making this May one for the record books!

According to FOX 8 Meteorologist Alexis Walters, so far this May has been the least humid May in northern Ohio since 1967!

If we continue our “dry streak” of weather we could end up with 25 days of rain-free conditions in the month.

The last time we were that dry for that long during the month of May was 16 years ago in 2007. Rainfall will be sparse over the next 7 days:

Alexis says the reason it’s been so dry with little humidity and comfortable temperatures is due to a jet stream steering weather systems either north or south of the Ohio Valley. High pressure mainly west of the Great Lakes this week. NE flow which keeps humidity low.

For those of you looking forward to much warmer weather, we’ll be in the mid-80s by mid-week.