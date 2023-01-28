**Related Video Above: Family advocates for preventive heart screenings in children after loss of teenage son.**

BUFFALO (WJW) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is making his voice heard publicly for the first time since going into cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this month.

Saturday evening, Hamlin dropped a 5-minute video “from the heart” on social media, expressing his gratitude to everyone who looked after him and checked in on him and prayed for him during his continued time of recovery.

“I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time as it was just a lot to process within my own self,” the 24-year-old said in the video. ” … but I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support and everything’s that’s just been coming in my way.”

Hamlin, who’s from a small town outside of Pittsburgh called McKees Rocks, described the incident as a “direct example of God using me as a vessel” where he can now work to give back to children and communities all around the world.

His Chasing M’s Foundation, which provides youth camps and toys for those in need, has raised millions this month.

“This is just the beginning of the impact that I wanted to have on the world and with God’s guidance I will continue to do wonderful and great things,” Hamlin said.

Find the full video right here.