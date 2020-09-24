A look inside the presidential debate hall where Donald Trump and Joe Biden will speak

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With banners up outside, we’re now getting a look inside the Presidential Debate hall.
The debate is taking place inside the Samson Pavilion on the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic, where health students study.
The nearly half-million square foot building that opened last year includes a large atrium where the stage will be set up.
Fox 8’s Matt Wright shows us around in his report above.
