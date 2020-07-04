A look back at last year’s ‘Light Up the Lake’ Fourth of July celebration

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Every year thousands head downtown for the “Light Up the Lake” Fourth of July celebration, but that won’t be the case tonight.
Organizers decided to postpone the popular event until September due to COVID-19.
And since residents won’t be able to see the spectacular display, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and share video from last year. You can watch that above.
“We look forward to celebrating together in the fall with the many families who traditionally visit Downtown Cleveland for this annual event,” said Joe Marinucci, President and CEO of Downtown Cleveland Alliance.
Be sure to visit Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s website for future updates.
