CLEVELAND (WJW) — Plans for renovations at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame were brought before the city’s design review commission on Thursday morning.

The renderings were submitted to the Downtown Flats Design Review Advisory Committee who reviewed the proposal and recommended conceptual approval.

The expansion pays homage to the original building design that pulls together three forces – the city of Cleveland, Lake Erie and the pyramid – while reflecting Rock & Roll in the 21st century.

“The addition has defined specific programmatic elements as their own solid shapes that are ‘dancing’ under a unified triangular roof,” the proposal reads.

The proposed expansion space that extends onto the grassy area next to the museum gives the opportunity to host star-driven rotating exhibitions of the future.

The Rock Hall expects to break ground in 2023 on the 50,000 square-foot expansion that will be home to indoor concerts, private events, community events, and educational programs.

The proposal moves on to Cleveland’s Planning Commission for approval. Details of the next planning commission meeting have not yet been finalized.

