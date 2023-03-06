Hear from East Palestine residents, in the previously aired video above, about the most recent derailment in Springfield Township

(WJW) — Five Norfolk Southern trains have derailed within Ohio’s borders in recent months, causing a rising concern in communities across the state.

Here’s a look at each of the five derailments, listed from the most recent and going back to early October 2022:

Springfield Township

Approximately 20 of 212 cars derailed, including four tankers that officials say were carrying “non-hazardous materials,” just before 5 p.m. on March 4 in Springfield Township, Clark County.

Two tankers contained residual amounts of Diesel Exhaust Fluid and the other two tankers contained residual amounts of Polyacrylamide Water Solution, which are two “common industrial products shipped via railroad,” according to a Facebook post from county officials.

East Palestine

On Feb. 3, a 150-car train derailed in East Palestine causing a massive fire. Twenty of the cars were listed as carrying hazardous materials and about 50 cars were affected.

To avoid a potentially “catastrophic” explosion of rail cars, five of which were carrying vinyl chloride, a controlled release and burn of the chemical from the cars occurred days later, which released a plume of chemicals that spilled into the Ohio River.

Steubenville

A train hauling trash derailed on Nov. 6, 2022, in Steubenville. A number of the containers ended up dumping off the train and then into and near the Ohio River, according to FOX 8’s sister station WTRF.

Ravenna

Railcars flipped off tracks in Ravenna on Nov. 1, 2022, after a train carrying rock salt and other non-hazardous materials derailed.

Sandusky

Ten cars carrying wax in a 100-car train derailed in Sandusky on Oct. 8, 2022, breaking down utility poles and power lines and knocking out power for more than 1,000 residents in the area.

Norfolk Southern announced on Monday a six-point plan to address the safety of its operations following the train derailments.

The safety plan, based on the preliminary findings of the National Transportation Safety Board, includes an enhanced hot bearing detector network and safety technology that will potentially catch overheated bearings more effectively.

The company also announced it joined the Federal Railroad Administration’s Confidential Close Call Reporting System, encouraging railroaders to speak up if they see something that is unsafe.

“Reading the NTSB report makes it clear that meaningful safety improvements require a comprehensive industry effort that brings together railcar and tank car manufacturers, railcar owners and lessors, and the railroad companies,” said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw. “We are eager to help drive that effort and we are not waiting to take action.” The company on Monday released an air quality monitoring map with data showing either no detections or low detections of volatile organic compounds, including those present in East Palestine’s derailment—vinyl chloride, acrylates, isobutylene, and 2-butoxyethanol. The data was taken between March 4 at 7 a.m. to March 5 at 7 a.m. in East Palestine. (Map courtesy of Norfolk Southern)

The railway cars in East Palestine were operating as designed and within the company’s rules when the derailment happened.