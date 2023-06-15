CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a follow-up to a story we first told you about: A Cleveland firefighter donating his kidney to help save his late colleague’s daughter.

The young girl got her kidney transplant, but there is an unexpected twist.

Twelve-year-old Lena Sunyak of Sheffield Village underwent a life-saving kidney transplant Tuesday.

“She is doing well. Within two days, her kidney function has improved significantly. It’s amazing,” said her mother Megan O’Shea.

And what is even more amazing is who she got the kidney from.

“Chris is Lena’s uncle; Dan’s brother. He’s also a member of the fire department,” said O’Shea.

Back in May, Cleveland Fire Lt. Jake Konys donated his kidney to help Lena as a promise he made to her father, Lt. Dan Sunyak, a decade ago.

Sunyak passed away unexpectedly two years ago.

Lena and her two brothers were born with a genetic kidney disease and both brothers will also need a kidney transplant.

“She was very excited it was her uncle,” said O’Shea.

As part of a University Hospitals’ “paired donation” program, Lena wasn’t actually getting Konys’ kidney, but his donation allowed for a reciprocal kidney donation for Lena.

But after two reciprocal donors backed out, Lena’s uncle Chris stepped up to the plate last week.

“She will always have an extra piece of her Uncle Chris. They will always have a special bond for the rest of their lives,” said O’Shea.

But the story doesn’t end there.

Now, one of Lena’s younger brothers will get to use the unused reciprocal donation voucher Lena was holding as a result of Konys’ donation.

“There are multiple heroes in this story who are donating a part of themselves so people can live a full and happy life, especially my kids,” said O’Shea.

Lena is expected to be in the hospital for the next week as doctors monitor her new kidney.

She is expected to make a full recovery.