A lesson in rock & roll: Hall of Fame offers teachers and parents online activities

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Help for parents and teachers whose kids are learning from home during the coronavirus crisis.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has created plans for distance learning while they are temporary closed.
Visit Rock Hall EDU, the Rock Hall’s new digital learning platform. Once you create a free account, you will have access to professionally developed lesson plans, activities, presentations, videos, playlists and digitized primary source materials from the Rock Hall’s Library & Archives.
According to their news release, the Rock Hall resources meet national and state learning standards in a variety of subject areas, including music, social studies, English and more for grades Kindergarten through college.
Examples of featured content, include:
- Music & Civil Rights Collection: Learn more about how music was an integral part of the civil rights movement.
- An Introduction to Rock Drumming with Max Weinberg: Inductee Max Weinberg of the E Street Band talks about the role of the drummer in the rock band and demonstrates at the drum set.
- Laura Nyro Collection: Celebrating Women’s History Month, Nyro’s lyrics and audacious rhythmic shifts made her an idol and trailblazer for stars such as Elton John and Kate Bush.
- Pete Seeger Banjo Activity: This activity asks students to examine how folk musician Pete Seeger used his banjo to make a political statement.
- Voyager Writing Prompt: Asks students to choose songs that represent themselves and their communities to send on a future Voyager mission into deep space.
- Good Vibrations Experiment: Guides students through a simple experiment to answer the question, “When a singer belts out the chorus to our favorite song, how do we hear their voice?
The Rock Hall is closed through Friday, March 27.