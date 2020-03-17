A lesson in rock & roll: Hall of Fame offers teachers and parents online activities

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Help for parents and teachers whose kids are learning from home during the coronavirus crisis.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has created plans for distance learning while they are temporary closed.

Visit Rock Hall EDU, the Rock Hall’s new digital learning platform. Once you create a free account, you will have access to professionally developed lesson plans, activities, presentations, videos, playlists and digitized primary source materials from the Rock Hall’s Library & Archives.

According to their news release, the Rock Hall resources meet national and state learning standards in a variety of subject areas, including music, social studies, English and more for grades Kindergarten through college.

Examples of featured content, include:

Music & Civil Rights Collection : Learn more about how music was an integral part of the civil rights movement.

: Learn more about how music was an integral part of the civil rights movement. An Introduction to Rock Drumming with Max Weinberg : Inductee Max Weinberg of the E Street Band talks about the role of the drummer in the rock band and demonstrates at the drum set.

: Inductee Max Weinberg of the E Street Band talks about the role of the drummer in the rock band and demonstrates at the drum set. Laura Nyro Collection: Celebrating Women’s History Month, Nyro’s lyrics and audacious rhythmic shifts made her an idol and trailblazer for stars such as Elton John and Kate Bush.

Celebrating Women’s History Month, Nyro’s lyrics and audacious rhythmic shifts made her an idol and trailblazer for stars such as Elton John and Kate Bush. Pete Seeger Banjo Activity: This activity asks students to examine how folk musician Pete Seeger used his banjo to make a political statement.

This activity asks students to examine how folk musician Pete Seeger used his banjo to make a political statement. Voyager Writing Prompt: Asks students to choose songs that represent themselves and their communities to send on a future Voyager mission into deep space.

Asks students to choose songs that represent themselves and their communities to send on a future Voyager mission into deep space. Good Vibrations Experiment: Guides students through a simple experiment to answer the question, “When a singer belts out the chorus to our favorite song, how do we hear their voice?

The Rock Hall is closed through Friday, March 27.