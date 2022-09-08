WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – A local fire chief wants change on area roadways after two head-on crashes in less than two weeks.

Willoughby Hills Fire Chief Robert Gandee is sounding the alarm.

“We had two head-on incidents on I-90, close by Rockefeller Road. They happened within a quarter of a mile from each other,” said Gandee.

Gandee said both head-on crashes involved cars driving westbound then crossing the grass median into oncoming eastbound traffic.

“In this one particular area, the roadways are close to each other so the grass median is pretty small,” said Gandee.

While the accidents involved only the drivers of the vehicles, all four of them were taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

“That’s a huge concern for us. We are the ones who have to deal with it. We have to cut people out of cars,” said Gandee.

The chief said the second accident happened just hours after he had a talk with the mayor about drafting a recommendation for ODOT to consider building a barrier along that stretch of I-90.

Gandee also said he believes speed is a contributing factor