AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Smoke from more than 200 wildfires still burning in Canada blanketed Summit County Wednesday morning, leaving Akron and surrounding areas with historically bad air quality.

Sam Rubens, an administrator with the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District at the Summit County Health Department says monitors showed particle pollution at levels higher than any that had been recorded daily since 1980 when records were first kept.

“They are teeny tiny little particles. They can actually make it into our lungs, have a residence time and, with the moisture in our lungs, actually make it into our blood. So that’s why we are concerned with that size of particulate,” said Rubens.

The city of Akron responded by closing its outdoor pool at the Reservoir Park Community Center, bringing all of its activities for youth summer camps indoors, and canceling a concert planned at a local park Wednesday evening.

With the air quality designation of “very unhealthy”, the Summit County Health Department was advising sensitive groups avoid all physical activity outdoors and everyone else to avoid long-term exposure or intense activities.

“We recommend in the orange category that they limit their outdoor activity. When we get into the red and now the purple, we have expanded that category to everyone. Anybody can have respiratory issues,” said Rubens.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday, sensors in Wayne County registered at the worst possible level on the air quality chart, placing the city of Wooster and surrounding areas in the “hazardous” level.

At that level, the air quality is so poor everyone is urged to avoid all physical activity outdoors.

“Several weeks ago, we encountered some of the smoke that has been in the news for weeks and it was nowhere near the level that it is today,” said Capt. Doug Hunter of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

While many, including sheriff’s deputies, were required to be outdoors for work, Hunter suggested everyone else consider staying inside.

“Obviously, public safety workers that are out — they have to go and do what they are going to do. But members of the public — my thoughts are, ‘If I could stay indoors today, I’d certainly do that.'”

In Stark County, the city of Canton and Massillon were also in the next to worst level on the air quality chart on Wednesday.

Canton City Public Health was monitoring air quality in real time from equipment on the roof of its building.

“And you could even look at the map for all of the monitors in Ohio and so you can see other counties around us also have air quality in the purple range. So it just further proves it’s not just the city of Canton or the city of Massillon, its regional,” said Teri Dzienis, director of air pollution control.

Along with other health experts, Dzienis said the very small particles — 30 times smaller than a human hair — can settle in a person’s lungs and eventually get into their bloodstream.

“Everyone has different sensitivities based on their own health, but things like eye irritation; you know, scratchy throat; even headaches — people can feel that from exposure to high particulate matter,” said Dzienis.

Health officials stressed on Wednesday that the recommendation to stay indoors was not a mandate.

They also tell FOX 8 News that, in this case, masks will not help outdoors because the particles in the smoke are so small they will pass right through.

The best health officials were hoping for was for the weather to change, which they were expecting to happen as soon as overnight on Wednesday.

“Hopefully it’s a short term event,” said Rubens, adding “It’s bad for everybody. The problem is the fire, though. The problem isn’t the wind, the wind direction — it’s the fire itself.”