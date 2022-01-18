‘A heroic act:’ Richmond Heights officers honored after chase, arrest of suspect connected to Officer Bartek’s murder

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost visited Richmond Heights on Tuesday afternoon to honor officers whom he calls “heroes.”

These officers chased and arrested the man they say was caught in the car of Cleveland Officer Shane Bartek who was carjacked and killed on New Year’s Eve.

Yost, during his visit, spoke one-on-one with the officers about their experience in the pursuit and arrest. He was touched that one officer said that anyone would have done what he did.

“I was just overcome by his humility,” Yost said. “But the fact of the matter is, anyone doesn’t just do the same thing. This was a heroic act. It took courage. It took discipline to be able to successfully to accomplish this arrest.”