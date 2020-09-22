A Harry Styles Gucci suit is now on view at the Rock Hall

Photo courtesy Rock Hall

Photo courtesy Rock Hall

Photo courtesy Rock Hall

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Harry Styles fans can now see a piece of the superstar on view at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame … in the form of a bright blue custom Gucci suit.

The One Direction singer wore the outfit to the 2019 Rock Hall inductee ceremony, where he introduced and played with inductee Stevie Nicks on stage. And it is now on view in the Right Here, Right Now exhibit.

At the show, he had this to say about Nicks: “The magical gypsy godmother who occupies the in-between. It’s a space that can only be hers. She’s a lot like a rock & roll Nina Simone, finding the notes only she can. And by being so unapologetically herself, she gives others permission to do the same, and that is true Stevie.”

Fans can watch the suit and Styles in action at rockhall.com/inductees/stevie-nicks.

The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and tickets still need to be purchased prior to visiting.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: