CLEVELAND (WJW / AP) – The Cleveland Browns shared their enthusiasm during post-game interviews after claiming a 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens Saturday evening.

“I thought the guys fought all night. That’s a good football team, as we know. It wasn’t going to be easy… but I’m really, really proud of that locker room,” Coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Teams don’t score a lot of points versus (the Ravens) and it’s a very difficult attack to face, so I thought from the offensive, defensive and the special teams, to make those plays in December… was a big deal.”

The home game marked quarterback Deshaun Watson’s first start in Cleveland.

Watson connected with Donovan Peoples-Jones on a 3-yard TD pass in the third quarter to put the Browns up 13-3 — the biggest deficit the Ravens (9-5) have faced all season.

Watson finished 18 of 28 for 161 yards, and added 22 on the ground.

“From the time we came out pre-game, you could feel the energy in the air,” Watson said. “I had a couple playoff games and for this to be a December game, divisional game, to feel like that feeling I felt back in 2019, going against Kansas City when I was with Houston, it’s special.”

Browns rookie Cade York made two field goals — and missed two tries — but outkicked Ravens All-Pro Justin Tucker, the league’s most accurate kicker, who missed a 48-yarder and had another attempt blocked.

After the win, the Browns improve to 6-8 on the season. Looking ahead, the Browns face off against the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve.

“We have to carry that energy through the end of the season and into next season,” said Myles Garrett, who recorded 1.5 sacks and three tackles. “We can’t forget what we’re doing and how we prepare and the plays that we made to get where we are.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.