CLEVELAND (WJW) — A week has gone by but candles, flowers, pictures and a frustrated neighborhood remain.

“You are gonna have to live with the fact that you killed somebody, doing something unnecessary,” shared neighbor Chris White.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released dash camera video from last Friday night, when a trooper pulled over a reported stolen vehicle near West 46th Street and Clark Avenue.

The dashcam shows the passenger of the car got out, but the suspected driver, 23-year-old Raymond K. Francis of Brook Park, eventually took off.

“When that suspect decided to flee, we didn’t have to push through. We have an obligation to remain nearby and in the area, but we did not have to go lights-and-sirens through residential streets,” explained Sgt. Ray Santiago of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Santiago says instead, a helicopter followed the suspect as he raced through side streets.

“For the troopers that were on-scene, there can be a moment of helplessness or trying to do what you absolutely can to be as safe as possible,” said Santiago.

Eventually, the suspect collided into a car at the intersection of Trowbridge Avenue and West 41st Street, sending it into a nearby home. The crash killed an innocent driver, 28-year-old Annelisa Endress of Cleveland, troopers said.

“This one person, who was thinking of nothing but himself, caused a great tragedy and we all want him to be held accountable for what he did,” said Santiago.

Troopers and other officers can be seen in the video breaking a window and tearing down a chain-link fence to rescue Endress, who was unconscious. She was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died, according to the patrol.

Francis faces felony counts for aggravated vehicular homicide and fleeing police and causing serious physical harm to persons or property, Cleveland Municipal Court records show. Court records show Francis remains in jail. He’s due for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 12.

The night of the crash remains top-of-mind for neighbors like Chris White, who said this kind of reckless driving is a constant problem in the area.

“We got people flying up and down the street every day,” shared White.

White wants it to stop before tragedy strikes again.

“Of course, we need change,” said White.