CLEVELAND (WJW) – For 27 years, Johnny Tetrick dedicated his life to helping others as a Cleveland firefighter.

Tetrick’s friend and next-door neighbor, Cory Bockhoff, says being a firefighter meant everything to Tetrick.

“It was everything. That’s who he was. He is a fireman, he is a firefighter,” said Bockhoff.

Cleveland City Council confirmed that Tetrick was struck by a fast-moving car while assisting with a rollover crash on I-90 Friday night.

The car that hit Tetrick left the scene immediately.

Tetrick was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

His former next-door neighbor for ten years, Ronald Tutolo, said this tragedy has been nearly impossible to comprehend.

“It keeps you dumbfounded. You know it happened, but he’s just too good of a guy to leave this earth too soon,” explained Tutolo.

Bockhoff shared that Tetrick was the kind of person you could always count on. Whatever the situation, he was always there for you.

“We lost a great man and a very loving man and a very caring man,” said Bockhoff.

A friend to anyone he met, a loving husband and a dedicated father. Tetrick was a Cleveland firefighter taken far too soon, but until the very end, he was doing what he did best: helping others in their time of need.

“That’s Johnny, that’s just his nature. He was always helping,” said Tutolo.

While funeral arrangements haven’t been finalized yet, city officials say services will be next weekend, either Saturday or Sunday at a large downtown venue.