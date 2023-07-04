LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) -It is a historic day in one local school district.

“It’s Independence Day. It’s the Fourth of July, but it’s independence for Lorain City Schools,” said school board president Mark Ballard.

After more than a decade of state control, the Lorain City Schools is celebrating the news that the district will regain local control.

“That cloud has been lifted. It’s a great day in the city of Lorain. It’s been a long time coming,” said Ballard.

According to Ballard, Governor Mike DeWine signed the state’s biennial budget early Tuesday morning that included an amendment releasing the district from state oversight.

“The Senate put it into the budget as a line item as a release for Lorain because they identified that Lorain was doing the work,” said Ballard.

A hard-fought victory for this district that has been under some form of state control since 2013.

Back in 2015, Lorain, along with East Cleveland and Youngstown, were assigned academic distress commissions that would appoint a CEO under House Bill 70.

“It was devastating to our community. It was devastating to business, to housing. No one wants to see the district in distress,” said Ballard.

Lorain’s return to local control will become official in 90 days from now.

After that, only East Cleveland and Youngstown will remain under state control.