(WJW) — Celebrities are reacting on social media to the unexpected death of actor Ray Liotta.

He was 67 years old.

The actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, Deadline reported. He was there filming a new movie, according to Deadline.

Shortly after the news, actress Jamie Lee Curtis wrote: “Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear.”

Actor Jeffrey Wright said on Twitter he’d just met Liotta last year.

“GREAT actor,” he wrote. “Nice to have had a chance to say that to him. RIP.”

Actress Rosanna Arquette said: “I’m really sad to hear that Ray Liotta has passed away. He was a friend back in the day and it’s very sad. We had a lot of laughs Rest In Peace My friend.”

Actress Lorraine Bracco said on Twitter she is “utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.”

“I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie,” she wrote. “My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

Actor Allessandro Nivola wrote: “RIP Ray Liotta. I feel so lucky to have squared off against this legend in one of his final roles. The scenes we did together were among the all time highlights of my acting career. He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors.Too soon”

Liotta is perhaps best known for his role in 1990’s “Goodfellas,” portraying real-life mob associate Henry Hill. The actor’s other notable film roles include “Field of Dreams,” “Something Wild,” “Cop Land” and “Marriage Story,” the latter of which earned him an Independent Spirit Award alongside the ensemble cast.

The actor also made several guest appearances in popular TV shows, including “Frasier,” “Modern Family,” “The Simpsons,” and even “Spongebob SquarePants.” He won a Primetime Emmy Award for his acting in an episode of “ER.” Liotta also hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2003.

More recently, Liotta returned to a mobster role in the “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.” In a 2021 interview with TODAY promoting the movie, Liotta downplayed the hype around the prequel and shared his preference for a quiet life.