CLEVELAND (WJW) – Some places saw frost Tuesday morning and we have another frosty night on tap. A Frost Advisory is in place for the following counties overnight. Bring in any sensitive plants.



In Cleveland, our average first frost date is Oct 14. In Akron/Canton, the first average frost date is Oct 8 and Oct 2 for Mansfield.



Our first freeze is usually late in the month: Oct 28 for Cleveland.

Cooler than average today as we climb into the mid-60s. Mostly sunny with a light breeze from the north. Staying dry through most of the week.

Roller coaster temps this week with a couple of mild days and some frosty nights!

Wednesday/Thursday looking the best of the ‘Next 8,’ with seasonable temperatures near and above 70. That’s quickly thwarted by a strong cold front dropping out numbers nearly 20 degrees by Friday!

The best chance for scattered showers will be Thursday night into Friday.

Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast.