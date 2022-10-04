CLEVELAND (WJW) – Some places saw frost Tuesday morning and we have another frosty night on tap. A Frost Advisory is in place for the following counties overnight. Bring in any sensitive plants.
Cooler than average today as we climb into the mid-60s. Mostly sunny with a light breeze from the north. Staying dry through most of the week.
Roller coaster temps this week with a couple of mild days and some frosty nights!
Wednesday/Thursday looking the best of the ‘Next 8,’ with seasonable temperatures near and above 70. That’s quickly thwarted by a strong cold front dropping out numbers nearly 20 degrees by Friday!
The best chance for scattered showers will be Thursday night into Friday.
Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast.