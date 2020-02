A diminished Victoria’s Secret is sold

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 21: Shoppers walk past a Victoria’s Secret store along the Magnificent Mile on November 21, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. According to the parent company L Brands, sales dropped 7 percent at Victoria’s Secret stores open for at least a year during the latest quarter compared with the same period last year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Victoria’s Secret, beset by falling sales and uncomfortable questions about its billionaire founder who has run the company for five decades, is being sold.

The company’s owner, L Brands, said that the private-equity firm Sycamore Brands will buy 55% of Victoria’s Secret for about $525 million. The Columbus, Ohio company will keep the remaining 45% stake.

Shares of the parent, L Brands, slid 14.6% in premarket trading Thursday.

The selling price signifies a marked decline for a brand with hundreds of stores that booked about $7 billion in revenue last year.

Sales at its stores are in decline because competition is increasing and tastes are changing. Victoria’s Secret suffered a 12% drop in same-store sales during the most recent holiday season. It said Thursday same-store sales declined 10% at Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter.

L Brands has also come under scrutiny because its CEO, Les Wexner, has ties to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was indicted on sex-trafficking charges.

Wexner will step down after the transaction is completed and become chairman emeritus.