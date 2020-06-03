A decision has been made on additional charges for officers in George Floyd case

(CNN) — The Minnesota Attorney General’s office has finished its initial review of evidence in the investigation of four former Minneapolis Police officers involved in the killing of George Floyd and has rendered a decision regarding additional charges, two law enforcement officials briefed on the state’s investigation told CNN.

One of the officials said state Attorney General Keith Ellison will be making a significant announcement in the case early this afternoon. The officials would not reveal what the decision was.

Three now-former officers can be seen on video on top of Floyd during his killing on May 25. Derek Chauvin, who had his knee pressed into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degre manslaughter.

Former officers Thomas Lane and J.A. Keung, who helped restrain Floyd, and a fourth former officer, Tou Thao, who stood near the others, have not yet been charged.

Two autopsies of Floyd determined that he died by homicide. The Minneapolis Police chief fired the officers and said they were “complicit” in Floyd’s death, and Floyd’s family and protesters have called for all of the officers to be arrested and convicted for the killing.

Benjamin Crump, an attorney for the Floyd family, told CNN Wednesday that he is confident the other officers will be charged before Thursday’s public memorial in Minneapolis.

“I am confident that these officers will be charged before people in Minneapolis say their final goodbyes to George Floyd, may he rest in peace,” he said.