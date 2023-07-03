[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Monday, July 3, 2023.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A deadly weekend in Cleveland saw city police responding to 10 separate shootings in which three people were killed, including a teenager, and 11 others were wounded, according to a news release.

Here are the timeline and locations of the shootings:

Friday, June 30

7:16 a.m.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the wrist by an unknown suspect in the 3800 block of Longwood Avenue, according to police.

9:55 p.m.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the stomach in the 6700 block of Gertrude Avenue. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Saturday, July 1

2:32 a.m.

Three people were shot at the Rapid Stop gas station, 1712 E. 55th Street. Officers responded just after 2:30 a.m. on a report of a large crowd and shots fired, according to a news release.

Officers found a 23-year-old man on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was taken to a hospital by EMS workers “due to a large and unruly crowd and the scene not being safe,” reads a release.

Investigators believe the 23-year-old man, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Daveonte Carlos Winnick of Cleveland, was in a physical fight with an unidentified woman when an unknown 27-year-old man intervened and shot the man in the head. That suspect and two to three other shooters then started firing on others in the gas station lot, police said.

A 47-year-old man who was pumping gas was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital by EMS workers, and is confined there, according to the release. A 21-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and taken to a hospital by a private vehicle. Several windows of the gas station were also struck by gunfire, according to the release.

Police have identified a person of interest, but “there appear to have been multiple shooters,” reads the release. No one has been arrested.

2:32 a.m.

At the same time, a 24-year-old woman who was shot in the 2400 block of Morris Black Place arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. Cleveland Municipal Housing Authority police are handling the case.

4 a.m.

A 23-year-old man who was shot in the face arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. It’s unknown where the shooting occurred.

10 p.m.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the abdomen at 140 Public Square, near JACK Cleveland Casino. He was taken to a hospital by EMS workers.

Sunday, July 2

12:40 a.m.

Three teens were shot at Westside Auto Mart, 16201 St. Clair Avenue, near the intersection of London Road.

When police arrived, EMS workers were treating two 16-year-old boys, one who was shot in the face and another with gunshot wounds to the hand and arm, police said. Both were taken to a hospital by EMS workers.

Nearby, police found a Kia Forte on a curb, its 17-year-old driver slumped over with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the teen as Tireese Martin-Croom of Cleveland.

Investigators learned the three teens were traveling in the Kia when a dark-colored SUV approached, and a suspect began firing at their car. That SUV then fled the area.

Officers found several guns in the Kia.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME (215-252-7463). A reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

3:05 a.m.

A 21-year-old man who was shot in the left arm arrived at Cleveland Clinic Euclid Hospital, 18901 Lakeshore Blvd., in a private vehicle. He was treated and released before police arrived.

3:07 a.m.

A 33-year-old man who was reportedly shot in the leg at the Sunoco gas station at 6947 St. Clair Ave. walked into a hospital.

3:40 p.m.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the chest and body and killed at the Marathon gas station at 2780 E. 116th St.

When officers arrived, a large crowd had gathered around the victim, who was downed with multiple gunshots to the chest and unresponsive. He was taken by EMS workers to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicated the man was pumping gas when an unknown suspect wearing a ski mask came up and shot at him, then fled.

The victim has not yet been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME (215-252-7463). A reward of up to $5,000 may be available.