A day Clevelanders will never forget: Today marks four years since the Cavs won the NBA Finals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WW) It’s a day Clevelanders will never forget: June 19, 2016.

Four years ago today, the Cleveland Cavaliers came back from being down 3-1 in the NBA Finals against the Warriors to win it all in Game 7.

Unlike the previous six games, Game 7 was close all four quarters. The Cavs defeated the Golden State Warriors, 93-89.

It was Cleveland’s first championship in over half a century.

What followed that amazing win was a huge celebration in the streets, then an unforgettable welcome home for the team, and just days later, an incredible parade.

he Greater Cleveland Sports Commission originally estimated about 1.3 million people attended the parade and rally to honor the Cleveland Cavaliers. That number was later increased to 2 million.

The parade eatured 60 units including floats, specialty vehicles, the Ohio State University Marching Band and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here are some of hte most memorable images from that time:

Celebrating Cavs 2016 championship- photo from Shawn

Hoping for a 2nd championship! Go Indians! Go Cavs!

Courtesy: Cleveland Cavaliers

Championship banner goes up.

Richard Jefferson #24 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up before game five of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Toronto Raptors during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on May 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

June 19, 2016 photo from Market Garden Brewery when CAVS won NBA Finals & Cleveland All In rejoices. Nate Braden, Chris Braden, Kim Orr, & Chris Orr photo submitted by Beth Braden email tribe98@wowway.com.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James hoists the Larry O’Brien trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Finals on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. Powered by an amazing effort from LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers completed the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, dethroning defending champion Golden State 93-89 to capture their first NBA title. The Cavaliers won the best-of-seven series 4-3 to claim the first league crown in their 46-season history and deliver the first major sports champion to Cleveland since the 1964 NFL Browns, ending the longest such title drought for any American city. (Photo credit: BECK DIEFENBACH/AFP/Getty Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James hoists the Larry O’Brien and the Finals MVP trophies after defeating the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Finals on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. Powered by an amazing effort from LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers completed the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, dethroning defending champion Golden State 93-89 to capture their first NBA title. The Cavaliers won the best-of-seven series 4-3 to claim the first league crown in their 46-season history and deliver the first major sports champion to Cleveland since the 1964 NFL Browns, ending the longest such title drought for any American city. (Photo credit: BECK DIEFENBACH/AFP/Getty Images)

Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, holds the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after the Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds his daughter Zhuri during a press conference after defeating the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 to win the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LeBron James #23 and Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate after defeating the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers blocks a shot by Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Exterior view of Quicken Loans Arena prior to Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors on June 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

J.R. Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on May 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, CA – JUNE 19: LeBron James #23 and Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate after defeating the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, CA – JUNE 19: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 22: UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic looks on during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

This was the day of the championship parade with my grandsons and my daughter. When my daughter was little she was a loyal Cavs fans as we took her to the old coliseum. Then the new building game and a new Cavs and finally this proud so much joy to all of us. My grandsons Maxwell and Ross love the Cavs and the little one Ross is so sad that Lebron if leaving Cleveland. I thank him for the memories but only wish he would have stayed. A lot of little broken hearts today.

Photo after the Championship Parade

Cleveland fans celebrate during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors to bring the first professional sports championship to the city of Cleveland since 1964. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates with fans during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

LeBron James points at the crowd during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors to bring the first professional sports championship to the city of Cleveland since 1964. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 22: Kyrie Irving #2, LeBron James #23 and J.R. Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers look on during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving opens his arms for the crowd during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors to bring the first professional sports championship to the city of Cleveland since 1964. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty Images)

Fans look on from a parking garage near a sign reading “J.R.’s Shirt” during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 22: Kyrie Irving #2, LeBron James #23 and J.R. Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers look on during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds up the Larry O’Brien Trophy during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

