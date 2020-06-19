A day Clevelanders will never forget: Today marks four years since the Cavs won the NBA Finals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WW) It’s a day Clevelanders will never forget: June 19, 2016.
Four years ago today, the Cleveland Cavaliers came back from being down 3-1 in the NBA Finals against the Warriors to win it all in Game 7.
Unlike the previous six games, Game 7 was close all four quarters. The Cavs defeated the Golden State Warriors, 93-89.
It was Cleveland’s first championship in over half a century.
What followed that amazing win was a huge celebration in the streets, then an unforgettable welcome home for the team, and just days later, an incredible parade.
he Greater Cleveland Sports Commission originally estimated about 1.3 million people attended the parade and rally to honor the Cleveland Cavaliers. That number was later increased to 2 million.
The parade eatured 60 units including floats, specialty vehicles, the Ohio State University Marching Band and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Here are some of hte most memorable images from that time: