CLEVELAND (WJW) – Frustrated and worried for residents in their wards, Cleveland City Council members sounded off Wednesday night about the skyrocketing violence.

“What I experienced Sunday in my own ward was absolutely outrageous,” said Councilman Mike Polensek, who represented Ward 8 and is also the chairman of the Public Safety Committee.

It was an especially violent weekend in the city.

Early Sunday morning, a gunman opened fire and injured nine people in the Warehouse District and then hours later there was a massive shootout in Polensek’s Collinwood neighborhood.

He found and brought the police investigation markers from the scene to the council meeting.

“I found 77 and then I learned today it was 93. Now think about that, 93 shell casings,” said Polensek. “We’re lucky we’re not dealing with dead kids and innocent bystanders today. These fools were just shooting at one another.”

One teenager died but it could’ve easily been more because it happened in a neighborhood with children playing and families cooking out.

He said auto-thefts and carjackings are up 190% and murders are increasing at record pace with 101 reported homicides as of Tuesday.

“This is a crime pandemic. They are terrorizing people,” he said. “And the juvenile justice system is broken. I talked to the chief of police in Euclid and he said they will arrest them and they’re right back on the street.”

Police staffing numbers are also down to dangerously low and at levels not seen since 1923, but he says council is waiting for a concrete plan from Mayor Justin Bibb and his administration.

He says the council can only approve budgets, but the plan and hiring must come from the administration.

“We’ve got to have men and women on the street and we’ve got to figure out how to accomplish that,” said Polensek.

But at the council meeting Wednesday night, there were no members of the administration, which only further upset council members.

Council president Blaine Griffin stepped down from his appointed seat to speak out.

“It’s indefensible that the mayor’s cabinet should be here,” said Griffin. “It’s the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this.”

Griffin and other council members said they are worried for residents and have heard from many who are considering leaving the city because of the violence.

“What keeps me up are the young men and women dying daily in the city. People feel like nobody cares,” said Griffin.

FOX 8 caught up with Mayor Justin Bibb at a scheduled event.

“We are working around the clock with police leadership to identify different incentives and compensation to attract and retain officers,” he said.

He also said they’re meeting with different agencies next week.

“Public safety leadership will be meeting with the FBI, US Marshals and ATF to identify additional aggressive enforcement tactics to cut down on violent crime,” said Bibb.

Bibb said they’re also frustrated and won’t spare any expense to keep citizens safe. He plans to work with suburban police chiefs on regional strategies and has already implemented a pilot program with the juvenile courts.

“To better track and monitor juveniles convicted of carjacking thefts in our city,” said Bibb.

But council members wonder why they’re not hearing more from the administration about what’s happening so that they can report back to their residents.

And they think it’s important to work together, saying that is the only way they will be able to quell this escalating violence.

“I’m for accountability, I’m for reform and police officers being professional, but I’m also for kicking butt when that young man or woman is causing havoc on our city,” said Griffin, receiving a standing ovation from council.

Several council members said if a safety action plan isn’t shared soon, they will have no choice but to reconsider how quickly they approve budget items for the administration because safety must be the priority.

“We need to take the gloves off and say enough is enough,” said Councilman Richard Starr, Ward-5.

“People deserve to feel safe at home, they shouldn’t have to live in fear,” said Polensek. “I mean, I have elderly women telling me they’re carrying guns and afraid to sit on their porch. That’s unacceptable.”