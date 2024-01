(WJW) — On Monday, Jan. 15, Americans paused to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., and some local students heard from a man who knew the civil rights leader.

Clarence Bozeman, who now lives in Maple Heights, was once a personal driver for King. He shared with students some personal stories about the time he spent with him, as well as King’s “dream” becoming a reality.

Listen to his words in the player above.