A Cleveland legend with a charitable heart: Mike Trivisonno remembered

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Clevelanders reacted to the devastating news about the passing of local radio personality Mike Trivisonno on Thursday.
Trivisonno, who hosted his own show on WTAM AM 1100, died suddenly at the age of 74, according to station programming director Ray Davis.
“Although ‘The Voice of Cleveland’ has been silenced, his impact on Cleveland will be felt and heard for years to come,” WTAM posted on its Facebook page.
In a statement, former four-term Congressman Jim Renacci said, “Mike Trivisonno was a long-time friend and a great supporter. I am stunned and frankly numb to learn of his death. Triv was so much more than a radio icon. He was extremely generous to many, many causes. It was an honor to join him when he asked for my help and support. I am not sure where Cleveland Radio goes from here, but I do know his sense of humor and his fight will be dearly missed. We have lost a great American. Please pray for his family, staff, and those of us whose lives he has touched.”
Many of his broadcasting colleagues, as well as athletes and fans, remembered the local legend on Twitter.