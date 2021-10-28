A Cleveland legend with a charitable heart: Mike Trivisonno remembered

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Clevelanders reacted to the devastating news about the passing of local radio personality Mike Trivisonno on Thursday.

Trivisonno, who hosted his own show on WTAM AM 1100, died suddenly at the age of 74, according to station programming director Ray Davis.

“Although ‘The Voice of Cleveland’ has been silenced, his impact on Cleveland will be felt and heard for years to come,” WTAM posted on its Facebook page.

In a statement, former four-term Congressman Jim Renacci said, “Mike Trivisonno was a long-time friend and a great supporter. I am stunned and frankly numb to learn of his death. Triv was so much more than a radio icon. He was extremely generous to many, many causes. It was an honor to join him when he asked for my help and support. I am not sure where Cleveland Radio goes from here, but I do know his sense of humor and his fight will be dearly missed. We have lost a great American. Please pray for his family, staff, and those of us whose lives he has touched.”

Many of his broadcasting colleagues, as well as athletes and fans, remembered the local legend on Twitter.

Started out as a radio caller to Pete Franklin many years ago. “ Mr. Know it all “. Condolences to Trivs and the WTAM families https://t.co/cchb0cUXCU — .@JohnTelich8 (@JohnTelich8) October 28, 2021

Luv U Triv 🙏🏼 So Going To Miss U Brother🙏🏼 #UMatter pic.twitter.com/On4RizAC7Z — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) October 28, 2021

A heart of gold under his gruff demeanor…this sucks. RIP Triv. Love ya’ Bro. — Mark Munch Bishop (@MunchCleveland) October 28, 2021

Just learned of legendary Cleveland radio personality Mike Trivisonno passing away today. I’m so sorry to hear. Agree or disagree with him, he was always genuine and true to himself. He had a very charitable heart. We had some great conversations, on and off air. RIP, Triv 🙏 — Al Pawlowski (@AlPawlowski) October 28, 2021

Condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Cleveland radio trailblazer Mike Trivisonno. #RIPTriv — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 28, 2021

Sending love and condolences to our friends at #WTAM. So sorry to hear of the sudden passing of Mike Trivisonno. I considered Mike a friend. He was a trailblazer in radio. I am so sorry #riptriv honored to be at his #coatsforkids — Andy Baskin (@andy_baskin) October 28, 2021

Used to set up the boom box in the driveway to shoot hoops with Triv on after school. Called in many times. Was the BEST guy in town during the Browns move and held Cleveland politicians more accountable than anyone else. Still pretty sure he pranked our station from time to time — Anthony Lima (@SportsBoyTony) October 28, 2021

Just heard about the sudden passing of Triv. My heart aches for his family, friends and colleagues. Whether you agreed or disagreed with his opinions, he made you want to listen to what he was going to say next and I sincerely respected and looked up to him. 🙏🏻RIP @TheTrivShow — Nicole Marcellino (@CavsNicole) October 28, 2021

Sad to hear about the passing of Mike Trivisonno. We had our radio battles over the years,while it seemed personal at times, it wasn’t. It was show business & Triv was a master at that & understanding the radio business & did it well for over 30+years & he will be missed #RIPTriv — Kenny "The Roadman" Roda🎙🎧📻🏈⚾️🏀🏒⚽️ (@TheKennyRoda) October 28, 2021

My favorite Triv memory was when Giambi hit that GW HR against the Sox in 2014. The next day, for about an hour and a half before his show he was playing the Tom Hamilton call of the HR nonstop. And each time he played it his smile got even bigger. — membersonlydave👄 (@membersonlydave) October 28, 2021

Sad day in Cleveland radio today. Triv was one of those guys who seemed like he would go on forever. My dad listened to him every day – he will be greatly missed. — joliejunes (@joliejunes) October 28, 2021

Mike Trivisano was a great radio man. He was the sound of my college years at Kent State. I disagreed with him on most things vehemently and yet his voice was always like another member of the family to me.



Rest In Peace Triv, you were a #Cleveland great#RIPTriv — Sean Sarah (@SeanTSarah) October 28, 2021