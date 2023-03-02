EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) — Environmental activist Erin Brockovich returned to East Palestine on Thursday, meeting privately for two hours with residents in the morning before holding an open meeting Thursday evening titled “East Palestine Justice.”

After her morning meeting, Brockovich blasted the state and federal governments, criticizing the work they are doing to clean up the site of the toxic derailment of a Norfolk Southern train on Feb. 3.

“It’s a classic coverup of an environmental disaster, running the people around in hopes that they don’t figure it out or we all go away,” said Brockovich, explaining that she has been told residents are contacting the Environmental Protection Agency with questions, only to be told they have to call Norfolk Southern — where they are told they need to communicate with the EPA.

Also on Thursday, Ohio EPA Director Anne Vogel remained in East Palestine, telling FOX 8 News that she was going to attend a community open house on Thursday evening, which representatives of the railroad are also expected to attend.

On Wednesday, she told Gov. Mike DeWine that she is pleased with the progress of the cleanup of contaminated waterways.

“The team has a lot of expertise at this, this water management is what they do. They are so good at it. And we have seen fish populations being restored. We have seen the aquatic life coming back from miles away, so its getting closer,” she said.

Also on Thursday, the U.S. EPA announced it has ordered Norfolk Southern to conduct sampling and testing for dioxins, harmful compounds that many in and around East Palestine are worried may have contaminated their soil following the controlled burn of vinyl chloride from five of the derailed cars days after the crash.

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve sat with East Palestine residents and community leaders in their homes, businesses, churches and schools. I’ve heard their fears and concerns directly, and I’ve pledged that these experiences would inform EPA’s ongoing response efforts,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

“In response to concerns shared with me by residents, EPA will require Norfolk Southern to sample directly for dioxins under the agency’s oversight and direct the company to conduct immediate cleanup if contaminants from the derailment are found at levels that jeopardize people’s health. This action builds on EPA’s bipartisan efforts alongside our local, state and federal partners to earn the trust of this community and ensure all residents have the reassurances they need to feel safe at home once again.”

Speaking along with Brockovich, several East Palestine residents complained about experiencing rashes and other illnesses they attribute to the train crash, although the community has been told by the U.S. EPA that the air in the community is safe to breathe and their drinking water from the municipal water supply is safe to drink.

One resident told FOX 8 News he does not know what information to trust.

“I mean, its just crazy. Like, we are not in a third world country. We are in the United States of America, and this is just sad,” said Giovanni Irizarry.

Brockovich worries about small amounts of toxins making their way into the water table underneath East Palestine, then making their way into homes through their basements and, over time, putting residents’ health at risk.

Both Brockovich and state experts have complained about the dangers of misinformation.

“People are understandably worried about what this all means for them and their families. And when they are unfortunately being confronted with misinformation, pseudoscience, sometimes a lot of ill-informed opinions, it is really unfair to the community,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff on Wednesday, noting that it should be reassuring to area residents that he and other state officials, including the governor, have made multiple trips to the community.