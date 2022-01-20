‘A Christmas Story’ sequel in the works: Reports

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The holidays may be over, but “A Christmas Story” fans have a reason to celebrate after news broke that a sequel to the 1983 classic is in the works.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Billingsley will reprise his role as Ralphie in “A Christmas Story Christmas,” which starts production in February.

The Hollywood Reporter says the film will follow an adult Ralphie in the 1970s as he returns to his home on Cleveland Street to bring his kids a magical Christmas like the one from his childhood.

Clay Kaytis, who was behind Netflix’s ‘The Christmas Chronicles,’ will direct the sequel for Legendary and Warner Bros.

It’s unclear at this time who else from the original cast will be returning for the film.

Much of the original movie was filmed right here in Cleveland, and the “A Christmas Story” House in Tremont has become a popular tourist attraction over the years.

WJW Photo