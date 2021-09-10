‘A Christmas Story’ Run canceled again because of COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The 2021 “A Christmas Story” Run has been canceled because of COVID-19, race officials announced on Friday.

The annual 5K or 10K run goes from downtown Cleveland to the “A Christmas Story” House in Tremont. Runners don costumes like Ralphie’s pink nightmare bunny suit, leg lamps and even the Bumpus hounds.

“It saddens us deeply that we have to cancel the ‘A Christmas Story’ Run again this year. Due to COVID and the delta variant, we feel it is the best options for our guest and staff at this time,” the “A Christmas Story House” posted on Facebook.

The run was also canceled in 2020.