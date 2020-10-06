‘A Christmas Story’ house ready for the holidays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – “A Christmas Story” house is ready for Christmas, even though the calendar says October.

The house, located in Tremont, reopened for tours in June. More on that in the video, above.

It was previously shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“A Christmas Story” house is open year-round.

Right now, the hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Monday.

In November, they’ll keep some extended hours for the holidays.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8