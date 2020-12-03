‘A Christmas Story’ House offers virtual tour in case you can’t visit for the holidays

CLEVELAND (WJW) — “A Christmas Story House” in Tremont is offering a virtual tour for the holidays in case you don’t feel comfortable visiting in person this year.

The popular tourist destination posted a five part video series on YouTube for all to see.

Each room looks just like it did in the movie, which is sure to bring back some memories.

In person tours are still being offered seven days a week. You can buy tickets by clicking here.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: