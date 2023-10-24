CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Just ahead of the Christmas season, it looks like Santa is bringing the Christmas Story house and museum a new owner.

The current owner of one of Cleveland’s most iconic homes, where parts of the popular 1983 movie ‘A Christmas Story‘were filmed, announced on social media that the three-acre campus has been sold.

Word of the sale comes almost one year after the house, located at 3159 West 11th Street, hit the market. The listing included more than just Ralphie’s home.

“There is a whole campus here. There’s the gift shop, the museum, Bumpus’ house, some parking lots. It’s really a campus here the owners have developed this into,” previously said Chad Whitmer with Hoff & Leigh Commercial Real Estate.



FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

WJW Photo

(Photo: Darcie Loreno/FOX 8 News)

It’s not yet clear how much the property and business sold for. The original listing did not give an asking price, but realtors said they expected “a high level of interest” and “significant” offers.

According to the updated post, the deal is expected to be finalized by the end of November. That’s when the new owner will be introduced, but in the meantime, the owner’s note: “Operations will continue as usual during and after the transition.”

A Christmas Story House and Museum is currently open year-round.