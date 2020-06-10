‘A Christmas Story’ House is opening for tours once more

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s like Christmas … in June.

“A Christmas Story” House, the iconic filming location destination in Tremont, is reopening for tours come June 11. Its museum is also reopening.

The famed home’s gift shop had previously opened to the public on May 14.

Since the coronavirus shutdown in March, Gov. Mike DeWine has slowly but surely started to let certain private and public spaces reopen. Soon, Ralphie’s Cleveland house is going to be a part of that.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

Masks are required inside all of the Christmas Story-affiliated buildings.

Tour tickets start at $15 for adults. Find out more ticketing information right here.

Related Content ‘A Christmas Story’ House gift shop reopens May 14 Video