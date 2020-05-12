‘A Christmas Story’ House gift shop reopens May 14

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fans of “A Christmas Story” can soon visit a part of the iconic filming location destination in Tremont.

Starting Thursday, May 14, “A Christmas Story” House is opening its gift shop to the public. The museum and usual house tours, however, are still closed at this time (but you can see more of that in the video above).

All Ohio retail shops were allowed to reopen starting today, following the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

Find the Cleveland store’s online gift shop right here.