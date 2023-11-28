CLEVELAND (WJW) – The new owner of the Christmas Story House in Cleveland has officially been named.

The A Christmas Story House and Museum announced the agreement to change ownership on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.

The current A Christmas Story House and Museum CEO Joshua Dickerson is taking an equity stake in the company and will become its managing p;artner.

“It’s super exciting. I love this city. (I was) born here, raised here. To get to represent something that’s known internationally, to get to be a spokesperson for something so great is absolutely amazing. What an awesome opportunity. I am overjoyed,” Dickerson said in an interview with Fox 8 News.

According to the Facebook post, Dickerson is a native of Cleveland. He has also been with the company for nearly 16 years.

The Facebook post says in part, “ While the face of the company has long been the founder, Brian Jones, the true work, and performance has been borne by Mr. Dickerson behind the scenes. It seemed only fitting that he should take the final step and become an owner. There are few things more fulfilling and rewarding in life than owning your own business. Congratulations Josh.”

“Operations will continue as usual during and after the transition,” A Christmas Story House and Museum Facebook page notes.

A Christmas Story House and Museum is currently open year-round.