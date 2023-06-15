HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – A group of young men crossed the finish line to a better future on Thursday.

The Cuyahoga Hills Correctional Facility held their graduation ceremony for the class of 2023, with 20 young men receiving their high school diplomas.

Each dressed the part, had some graduation cake, spent some time with family and heard from our very own Wayne Dawson.

“You’ve done it in adverse situations. You have done it despite the odds and obstacles set before you,” said Dawson.

The legendary FOX 8 anchor said he was honored to be a part of this special ceremony, which graduated one of its biggest classes in its history.

“You are going to get knocked down, but you can’t stay down. Someone said, ‘if you look up, you can get up.’ You learn from your mistakes, that is the key,” said Dawson.

Graduation might be coming behind bars, but it could lead to a brighter future.

“Just understand who you are and whose you are. Children of all mighty God,” said Dawson.