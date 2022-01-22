‘A bright light:’ Actress Regina King’s son dies at 26, report says

Regina King and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

(WJW) — Actress Regina King’s son, Ian Alexander Jr., has reportedly died. He was 26.

PEOPLE confirmed early Saturday morning that Ian died by suicide.

He was King’s only son whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King says in a statement sent to PEOPLE. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

King, a Cincinnati, Ohio native, is an Academy Award, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner.

PEOPLE says the two have matching tattoos, which read “unconditional love” in Aramaic — his on his shoulder and hers on her arm.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number at 1-800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.