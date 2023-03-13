(WJW) – Cloudy and cold, a few flurries show up through the morning drive. A slow-moving front with some bursts of wet snow/mix is possible throughout the day which could make it harder to see while driving.

Snow becomes lake effect overnight Monday into Tuesday. Parts of the snowbelt have a chance of 3″ or more. Less than 2″ for the rest of the area by the end of the system. Stay tuned as we fine-tune the forecast.

We will see a brief milder trend on Thursday and Friday.

Cleveland Saint Patrick’s Day parade looking wet and windy, but warm!

Temperatures trend below normal again this upcoming weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

The Long-range outlook is showing below-normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid-March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Meteorologist Scott Sabol’s long-range outlook on February 23rd. Temperatures stay 5-10° BELOW average (with a few exceptions). Highs in the mid-30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20’s.