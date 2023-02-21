(WJW) – Hit “Funkdafied” rapper Da Brat and wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart announced that they are expecting a baby, according to People magazine.

The couple’s road to motherhood reportedly started around the time they got married last February.

Harris-Dupart, 41, is the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products and was in the midst of launching a new line inspired by Da Brat and her iconic braids and protective hairstyles.

Harris-Dupart is already a mother of three, from a previous relationship. But People says that for Da Brat, kids weren’t ever really a part of the plan. That is until she met and fell for Harris-Dupart.

“I started looking at life so differently,” Da Brat told People. “I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally.”

Harris-Dupart suffered major health complications following her egg retrieval procedure, according to People.

Da Brat did have to undergo surgery to remove fibroids and polyps prior to her embryo transfer procedure. She then had a heartbreaking miscarriage, according to People.

The couple chose an anonymous donor from their cryobank described as “an eager entrepreneur.”

Da Brat is now 18 weeks pregnant. Firmly into her second trimester, Da Brat told People, “It’s just a blessing. I’m excited!”

On top of working on new music and co-hosting “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and “Dish Nation,” Da Brat stars alongside her wife on their WE TV reality show “Brat Loves Judy.”

See photos from Da Brat’s “gangster-inspired” maternity shoot right here.