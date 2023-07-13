(WJW) – As Richard Simmons celebrated his 75th birthday on Thursday, his representative gave a rare update on the reclusive fitness personality, who stepped out of the public eye nearly a decade ago.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, his representative, Tom Estey said, “This is a big milestone. I just want to see him happy, which he is.”

As reported by FOX News, Simmons has been out of the public eye since 2014.

Back in 2018, on his 70th birthday, a friend told Entertainment Weekly that Simmons was doing well, spending most of his time at home and keeping up with reading and staying in touch with family.

The fitness icon opened his fitness studio, Slimmons Fitness, in Beverly Hills in the 1970s and rose to fame from his workout videos and television appearances over the years. He continued teaching fitness and holding seminars at the studio until 2013.

According to the biography on his website, Simmons’ 65 fitness videos have sold more than 20 million copies.