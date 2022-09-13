CLEVELAND (WJW) — Pickle fans unite! It’s time for a day filled with all things dill – or sweet, if that’s your bread and butter.

We are just days away from the Cleveland Pickle Fest at Mall B over top of the entrance to the Cleveland Convention Center on Lakeside Avenue.

Festivities kick off Saturday, September 17 from noon until 7 p.m.

Pickle lovers can enjoy pickle beer, pickles on a stick, pickle pizza, pickle candy and, yes, even pickle ice cream.

General admission tickets are $5 and available here online.

Kids 12 and under are free.

For a $30 VIP Ticket you get giveaway items, access to a private bar, private bathrooms and exclusive pickle beer flavors.