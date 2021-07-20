Officials: Gas leak likely caused blast that flattened Texas house, injured 6

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Fire officials say a gas leak in a suburban Dallas home was the likely cause of an explosion that destroyed the house and heavily damaged the two next door, injuring six people.

Plano fire officials said Tuesday that further investigation will be needed to determine where in the home the leak happened before the house exploded Monday afternoon.

Jessica Clark looks at a home destroyed by a natural gas explosion in her neighborhood Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Plano, Texas. Fire officials say a localized as leak in a suburban Dallas home was the likely cause of an explosion that destroyed the house and heavily damaged the two next door, injuring six people. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

A mattress sits amid debris on the roof of a nearby home after an explosion in a home in Lackawanna, N.Y. leveled the home, killing one person inside, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

Caution tape mark off a home destroyed by a natural gas explosion Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Plano, Texas. Fire officials say a localized as leak in a suburban Dallas home was the likely cause of an explosion that destroyed the house and heavily damaged the two next door, injuring six people. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

They say one person from the home that exploded and five others, including three children, from one of the damaged homes next door were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Officials didn’t release their conditions.