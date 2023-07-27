(WJW) – Less than 24 hours after the news of Sinéad O’Connor’s passing, police have released further information regarding the Irish musician’s death.

According to a statement shared with Fox News Digital, an unresponsive female was discovered in a residential area of London at 11:18 a.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities have stated that O’Connor’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be filed by the coroner. The cause of her passing has not been disclosed to the public.

The family of the renowned singer of “Nothing Compares 2 U” was informed by the police, and they later released a statement expressing their grief.

The family’s statement, reported by the BBC on Wednesday, read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Sinéad O’Connor, aged 56, is survived by her two sons, Jake and Yeshua, as well as her daughter Roisin. She was preceded in death by her son Shane who passed away last year.

O’Connor began her musical journey by singing on the streets of Dublin and gained international acclaim with her debut album “The Lion and the Cobra” in 1987. However, it was her rendition of Prince’s iconic song “Nothing Compares 2 U” in 1990 that propelled her to global fame.

Despite her immense talent, O’Connor faced personal struggles and openly shared her battle with bipolar disorder.