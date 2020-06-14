1  of  2
9er’s Diner in Brunswick temporarily closed after car crashes into entrance

Courtesy of 9er’s Diner Facebook page

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — 9er’s Diner in Brunswick is temporarily closed after a car crashed into the front entrance.

The restaurant posted about what happened on Facebook and said no one was hurt. They also shared a photo of the damage, which was quite extensive.

The restaurant has since been boarded up. It’s unclear when they’ll reopen.

In the meantime, customers are offering their well wishes.

“Oh man! Glad nobody was injured! Hope y’all can be up and back in order soon! Best of luck to you!” said someone on their post.

