96th year for GE Lighting’s Nela Park light display

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)– GE Lighting will kick off the holiday season with its annual light display at Nela Park in East Cleveland on Friday.

It’s the 96th year for the display, which stretches several blocks along Noble Road.

This year’s theme is “Merry and Bright.” It features more than half a million LED lights with a 38-foot gingerbread house and a replica of the national Christmas tree in Washington, D.C.

