*Above video from Monday shows Clevelander’s commemorating 9/11*

RICHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — The family of a 94-year-old former Cleveland firefighter is trying to get back his stolen artifacts that his loved ones display to honor New York City firefighters killed in the 9/11 attacks.

Aimee Pergalsky, a neighbor of the family told FOX 8 News the artifacts are “irreplaceable.”

Richfield police said the memorial items were stolen on Monday, September 11 on the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Police said the items stolen from the home of the firefighter’s daughter were his red firefighter hat, his black firefighter boots, and a small American flag that were displayed at the end of her driveway on Southern Road.

The neighbor believes the items were stolen between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday.

Neighbors are posting flyers around the area of the items hoping to get them back.

The family of the firefighter display his gear every year since the September 11 attacks in 2001 honoring the “heroism” of the 343 NYC firefighters who were killed that day.